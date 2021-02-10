Hernangomez scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Rockets.

Hernangomez played nearly the entire fourth quarter and scored eight points to secure his second double-double of the season. After spending much of the season out of the rotation, Hernangomez has surpassed Jaxson Hayes on the depth chart and has played a minimum of 18 minutes in each of the team's last five contests. In that span, he's averaged 7.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.