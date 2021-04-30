Hernangomez produced 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist across 29 minutes in Thursday's 109-95 win over the Thunder.

With Jaxson Hayes only logging 19 minutes, Hernangomez appears to be the clear pivot for Steven Adams, who has been battling a toe injury over the past week. If the injury continues to be an issue, we will definitely see more of Hernangomez. The Pelicans need a healthy big man inside if they hope to make a push for the play-in game, and right now, Adams does not fit the bill.