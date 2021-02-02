Hernangomez finished with 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes Monday night against the Kings.

Hernangomez hadn't seen the court since Jan. 21 heading into Monday's matchup, but with Steven Adams (calf) ruled out prior to tipoff, he entered the mix at center and made his minutes count. This marks his first double-double of the season, though he minutes will surely dwindle when Adams is cleared to return.