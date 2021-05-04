Hernangomez accumulated 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 123-108 loss to the Warriors.

The 26-year-old has now scored double-digit points in three straight games, a span in which he's averaging 11.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 65 percent from the field. Hernangomez has started and played well over the past three games with Steven Adams (toe) out of the lineup. Until Adams returns to the lineup, feel free to stream Hernangomez if you need decent points, rebounds and field-goal percentage.