Hernangomez will start Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Hernangomez will receive his second start in a row with Steven Adams (ankle) sidelined once again. In his last start, Hernangomez put forth a solid effort by posting nine points (4-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes. The 26-year-old center has been a force on the glass across the last three games, averaging 12.7 rebounds per game in that stretch.