Hernangomez closed with 13 points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 126-117 win over the Spurs.

Hernangomez saw an all-around showing in Thursday's victory, leading the Pelicans second unit in points, rebounds and assists while securing a season-high scoring total. Hernangomez, who was perfect at the free throw line, has recorded 10 or more points on three occasions this season.