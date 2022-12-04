Hernangomez posted 12 points (2-3 FG, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 win over the Nuggets.

Hernangomez posted a season-high scoring total off the bench, providing New Orleans with one of two players who reached double figures on the second unit. Hernangomez has tallied 10 more points with five or more rebounds on two occasions this season.