Hernangomez will come off the bench Wednesday at Denver.

The 26-year-old started Monday and posted a double-double with 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three steals in 31 minutes, but he'll move back to the bench with Steven Adams (toe) returning to action. Hernangomez should split work with Jaxson Hayes as the Pelicans' backup center.