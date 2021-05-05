Hernangomez will come off the bench Tuesday against the Warriors.
The 26-year-old started Monday and had 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 25 minutes, but he'll return to the bench with Steven Adams (toe) rejoining the lineup. Hernangomez should operate as the Pelicans' secondary center behind Adams.
