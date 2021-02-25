Hernangomez will come off the bench Wednesday versus the Pistons.
The 26-year-old started the past two games for the Pelicans, but Steven Adams (ankle) will rejoin the lineup Wednesday. Hernangomez should return to his usual role as New Orleans' reserve center.
