Hernangomez registered 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals over 24 minutes in Friday's 109-107 loss to the 76ers.

Hernangomez tied his career-high with the five assists and has managed to score in double figures in four consecutive games -- all starts. Over that span, Hernangomez is averaging 11.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game with two double-doubles. As long as Steven Adams is dealing with a toe injury, Hernangomez will continue to see playing time.