Hernangomez will get the start Monday night against the Clippers with Steven Adams (toe) sidelined, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.

Adams is battling a toe injury, so Hernangomez will have a chance to make just his third start of the season and his first since Feb. 21. Hernangomez's role has fluctuated on a near-nightly basis of late, but he did turn heads with an 18-point, 12-rebound performance in just 17 minutes Thursday against Orlando.