Hernangomez will get the start Monday night against the Clippers with Steven Adams (toe) sidelined, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.
Adams is battling a toe injury, so Hernangomez will have a chance to make just his third start of the season and his first since Feb. 21. Hernangomez's role has fluctuated on a near-nightly basis of late, but he did turn heads with an 18-point, 12-rebound performance in just 17 minutes Thursday against Orlando.
More News
-
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez: Best game of season in win•
-
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez: Double-doubles once again•
-
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez: Puts up double-double off bench•
-
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez: Dropped from rotation•
-
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez: Playing time limited•
-
Pelicans' Willy Hernangomez: Strong line in loss•