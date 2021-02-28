Hernangomez had 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's 117-114 loss to the Spurs.

The 26-year-old came off the bench and outproduced starter Steven Adams, though he ended up with the worst plus/minus on the team at negative-eight. Hernangomez entered Saturday's game averaging 8.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.9 minutes over the past 14 contests, and he should continue to operate as New Orleans' secondary center behind Adams.