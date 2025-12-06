site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Available to play
RotoWire Staff
Missi (foot) is available for Saturday's game in Brooklyn.
Missi is back after a two-game stint on the sidelines, and he should see meaningful minutes Saturday with Zion Williamson (thigh) out. Missi's return could result in fewer minutes for Karlo Matkovic.
