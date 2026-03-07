Missi is not in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Suns on Friday.

Missi was in the Pelicans' starting five for Thursday's 133-123 win over the Kings, when he finished with seven points, two rebounds, one assist, four blocks and two steals over 16 minutes. He'll revert to a bench role for Friday's contest while the Pelicans roll with a starting five of Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Herbert Jones, Saddiq Bey and Zion Williamson.