Missi won't play in Saturday's Summer League game against the Nuggets due to lower back soreness, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Missi won't suit up for the Pelicans' final Summer League contest as he tends to pain in his lower back. The 20-year-old flashed some of the rim protection and athleticism in Las Vegas that coaxed the Pelicans into selecting him with the 21st overall pick in this year's draft. He should be ready to go for training camp.