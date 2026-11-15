Missi notched three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 22 minutes during Saturday's 116-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Missi returned to action after missing 11 straight games due to a knee injury. He was placed on a minute restriction, limiting him to just 22 minutes of playing time. While the offensive output was sketchy at best, he did manage to block a season-high four shots, while also flirting with double-digit rebounds. Assuming his playing time increases over the next few games, Missi is someone who should be rostered in all leagues, specifically by those needing rebounds and blocks.