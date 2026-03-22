Missi finished with six points (3-7 FG), 10 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers.

Despite coming off the bench, Missi paced the Pelicans in boards Saturday. The second-year center has hauled in double-digit rebounds in four of his last six games, during which Missi has averaged 6.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 blocks in 23.8 minutes per tilt while shooting 53.6 percent from the floor.