Missi posted six points (3-6 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 122-111 victory over the Raptors.

Missi hasn't scored in double digits since Jan. 25 against the Kings, but the second-year center contributed on the defensive side of the floor with two blocked shots. Wednesday was his 23rd multi-block game of the season, three of which have come over his last four outings. Since returning from a seven-game absence in February due to strained left calf, Missi has averaged 5.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over 14.9 minutes per game.