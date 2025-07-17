Missi (rest) didn't play in Wednesday's 95-81 Summer League loss to the Thunder.

Although Missi sat out the final three games of this past regular season due to left ankle soreness, he was able to make three Summer League appearances before the Pelicans opted to hold him out of action Wednesday. His prior availability this summer suggests he's moved past the ankle issue, and the 2024 first-rounder is set to open the new season as New Orleans' top center after starting 67 of his 73 games during his rookie year.