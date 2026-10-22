Missi ended with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 123-120 loss to the Pacers.

Missi made the most of his promotion to the starting lineup, turning in arguably the best performance of his young career. For anyone who took a chance on him at the end of drafts, now could be an ultimate sell-high opportunity. With that said, it does appear as though he is going to be the starting center moving forward. While managers shouldn't expect numbers like this on a nightly basis, he should be a solid source of rebounds and blocks.