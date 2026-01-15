Missi finished with 12 points (6-13 FG), 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in 34 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-113 win over the Nets.

The double-double was his second of the season, with the other coming Nov. 24 against the Bulls. Missi hadn't scored in double digits since then and hadn't pulled down double-digit boards since Nov. 29, and Wednesday marked just the second time in eight January games that the second-year center had played more than 21 minutes. Without a more consistent role in the Pelicans' frontcourt, Missi's only real fantasy appeal comes from his rim protection -- through eight contests this month, he's averaging 6.8 points, 6.4 boards, 1.6 assists and 1.4 blocks in 20.3 minutes.