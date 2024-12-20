Missi ended with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 33 minutes during Thursday's 133-113 loss to Houston.

Missi posted a team-high mark in rebounds while logging his eighth double-double through 27 regular-season appearances. The rookie big man has delivered a solid start to his career thus far, and he should continue to play significant minutes for the club, as he has started in 21 of his last 22 games while averaging 26.0 minutes per game on the season. Over his last five outings, Missi has averaged 10.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 assists while shooting 55.3 percent from the field across 31.8 minutes per contest.