Missi exited to the locker room in the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Clippers due to an apparent lower-body injury, Jake Madison of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Missi limped back to the locker room with 2:59 remaining in the opening quarter. If the rookie big man is unable to return, Mo Bamba and Karlo Matkovic will likely see a bump in playing time the rest of the way.
