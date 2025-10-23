Missi rolled his right ankle with 4:32 left in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 128-122 loss to Memphis, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. Missi did not return.

Missi looked to be in significant pain after rolling his ankle, and head coach Willie Green didn't offer an update on Missi's status postgame. Missi logged five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 23 minutes before exiting. With Kevon Looney (knee) sidelined into November and Karlo Matkovic (elbow) also injured, the Pelicans would be left with Derik Queen and two-way player Hunter Dickinson at the center spot if Missi is forced to miss time. A status update should come ahead of Friday's matchup with the Spurs.