Missi totaled zero points (0-4 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 137-136 loss to the Mavericks.

Missi failed to score for the second straight game, although he did manage to contribute four blocks. As the Pelicans start to get healthy, Missi's opportunities have reduced in terms of touches when he is on the floor. His role as the starter appears relatively safe but as we have seen in recent times, that is not going to always translate into tangible offensive production.