Missi recorded 24 points (9-13 FG, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and four blocks in 27 minutes during Cameroon's 78-62 win over Nigeria in Thursday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The 22-year-old is coming off his second NBA season and will enter training camp battling for minutes in a crowded New Orleans frontcourt that also features Derik Queen and Karlo Matkovic. Missi's rebounding, rim protection and athleticism give him a clear path to maintaining a significant role, but the presence of Queen and Matkovic could prevent any substantial increase in playing time. His limited offensive range also caps his fantasy ceiling.