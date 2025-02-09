Missi produced two points (1-6 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and four blocks in 32 minutes during Saturday's 123-118 loss to the Kings.

While he didn't contribute much offense, the rookie center more than held his own at the defensive end in a matchup with Domantas Sabonis. Missi has scored in double digits only once in the last six games while shooting a disappointing 41.2 percent from the floor, but the 20-year-old has averaged 8.3 boards and 1.8 blocks over that stretch along with his 4.7 points.