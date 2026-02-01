default-cbs-image
Missi notched seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and four blocks in 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 124-114 loss to Philadelphia.

The second-year center tied his season high in blocks, a mark he's reached twice in the last three games. Missi still isn't much of a contributor on offense, but over the last 12 games he's averaging 2.0 blocks along with 6.7 points, 7.3 boards and 1.6 assists in 22.8 minutes from the second unit.

