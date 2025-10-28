Missi started Monday's game against the Celtics, per the broadcast.

It was initially reported that Saddiq Bey would get the starting nod at center, but Missi ultimately drew the start instead. He recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 23 minutes during Wednesday's season-opening loss to Memphis. However, he sprained his right ankle against the Grizzlies and missed Friday's loss to the Spurs.