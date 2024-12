Missi (ankle) is available for Thursday's game versus the Suns, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Missi has been upgraded from questionable to available Thursday despite dealing with a sprained right ankle. The rookie center is averaging 15.4 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 29.0 minutes across his last five appearances.