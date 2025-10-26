MIssi (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Missi is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to a sprained right ankle he sustained in Wednesday's season-opening loss to the Grizzlies. However, the big man was a full participant in Sunday's practice, which bodes well for his availability Monday. If he's unable to face Boston, Derik Queen, Karlo Matkovic (back) and DeAndre Jordan are candidates for an uptick in minutes.