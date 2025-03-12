Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Missi (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Missi has missed only three games for the Pelicans this season but could end up missing a fourth Thursday due to an ankle sprain. If the 20-year-old rookie is ruled out against Orlando, the team will likely turn to Karlo Matkovic and Mo Bamba to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.

More News