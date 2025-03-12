Missi (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Missi has missed only three games for the Pelicans this season but could end up missing a fourth Thursday due to an ankle sprain. If the 20-year-old rookie is ruled out against Orlando, the team will likely turn to Karlo Matkovic and Mo Bamba to pick up the slack in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Nearly double-doubles•
-
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Returns from locker room Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Exits to locker room Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Scores 10 points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Goes for 24 points Friday•
-
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Logs double-double in win•