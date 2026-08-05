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Pelicans' Yves Missi: Key reserve in 2025-26

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Missi (hand) continued to play a meaningful role in New Orleans' frontcourt during his second NBA season, averaging 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 66 regular-season appearances.

The 22-year-old remains one of the Pelicans' top young interior defenders, and New Orleans has reportedly rebuffed trade interest from multiple teams this offseason, underscoring how highly the organization values him. Although he'll continue competing for frontcourt minutes alongside Derik Queen and DeAndre Jordan, Missi should remain an important part of the center rotation entering 2026-27.

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