Missi registered 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 124-112 loss to the Hawks.

Missi recorded his third double-double in the past five games, including a career-high 21 points. Despite a brief trip to the locker room, Missi was able to return to action, also playing a career-high 35 minutes. The Pelicans are facing an uphill battle to make the playoffs, having won just four of their first 22 games. That could ensure Missi sticks in a sizeable role, even when they do get their full roster back on the court.