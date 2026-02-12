This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pelicans' Yves Missi: Late addition to injury report
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Missi (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Missi was added to the injury report less than 30 minutes before tipoff due to left calf soreness, which isn't a positive sign for his availability. If he's ultimately ruled out, Karlo Matkovic would likely see a bump in minutes behind Derik Queen.