Missi produced three points (1-5 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one block across 13 minutes during Friday's 128-107 win over Washington.

Missi continues to deliver modest production, despite playing as the primary backup behind Derik Queen. While this is only his second season in the league, it appears as though Missi will struggle to be anything more than a backup at best. In 32 games this season, he is averaging just 5.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 17.7 minutes per contest.