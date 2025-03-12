Missi supplied nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 127-120 win over the Clippers.

Missi limped back to the locker room with 2:59 remaining in the first quarter due to an apparent ankle injury, but returned to the game midway through the second quarter. Missi's fantasy production has left a lot to be desired in recent weeks, as he's averaging 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks in 26.8 minutes over his last 10 games.