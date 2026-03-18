Pelicans' Yves Missi: Not starting Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Missi won't start Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
With Dejounte Murray (illness) back in the lineup, Missi will slide to the second unit. The big man has averaged 3.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 16.2 minutes per contest over his last five outings off the bench.
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