Missi logged two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 15 minutes during Friday's 119-115 victory over the Timberwolves.

Missi's playing time continues to fluctuate, having played anywhere from 11 minutes to 31 minutes just in the past three games alone. His opportunities appear to be linked to the play of Derik Queen. If and when Queen is having a positive impact, Missi typically sees backup-level minutes. If Queen is struggling, Missi shifts into a larger role. For now, he should be viewed as nothing more than a streaming consideration for anyone needing rebounds and blocks.