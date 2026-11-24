Missi closed Monday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Suns with four points (2-4 FG), eight rebounds and two blocks across 22 minutes.

Missi played no more than 23 minutes for the fifth time in six games, providing fantasy managers with a bit of a conundrum. Although it appears as though he is going to be the starting center moving forward, his minutes certainly aren't reflective of what might be considered 'usual' when it comes to a starting center. He is fine to hold for anyone simply needing boards and blocks. However, he is trending towards being more of a specialist, as opposed to a must-roster asset.