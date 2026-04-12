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Pelicans' Yves Missi: Out again Sunday
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1 min read
Missi (hand) is listed as out for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Missi will miss a third consecutive game. With Zion Williamson (knee), Karlo Matkovic (back) and Herbert Jones (rest) also ruled out, Kevon Looney is in line to make his third consecutive start.
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