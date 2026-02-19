Missi is out for Friday's game against the Bucks due to a strained left calf.

Missi was sidelined for New Orleans' final outing before the All-Star break with left calf soreness, which has since been downgraded to a strain. Saturday's matchup versus the 76ers marks the second-year big man's next opportunity to play. Karlo Matkovic and Kevon Looney should make up a timeshare for the backup center minutes behind Derik Queen on Friday.