Missi (ankle) finished with 11 points (3-4 FG, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes Monday in the Pelicans' 122-90 loss to the Celtics.

After spraining his right ankle in the Pelicans' season-opening loss to the Grizzlies last Wednesday, Missi missed one game before returning to action Monday as a member of the starting five. He had played 19 minutes through the game's first three quarters, and after resting to begin the fourth quarter, Missi ended up staying on the bench the rest of the night after the Celtics' lead swelled to 20 points with just five minutes remaining in the period. Missi was at least reasonably productive during his time on the court, highlighted by a perfect showing from the free-throw line. Assuming he didn't have any complications with his ankle coming out of Monday's contest, Missi should see at least a slight uptick in his minutes Wednesday in Denver.