Missi closed Saturday's 114-91 loss to the Spurs with nine points (3-8 FG, 3-6 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 35 minutes.

Missi made his biggest impact on the glass and on defense, collecting 14 rebounds while adding three combined steals and blocks. His limited offensive involvement and struggles at the free-throw line remain concerns for category-based fantasy formats, but his rebounding and defensive upside make him useful when he receives a substantial frontcourt workload. He hasn't scored in double digits in any of his five appearances since returning from a knee injury Nov. 14, averaging just 5.2 points but adding 9.8 rebounds and a combined 2.2 steals-plus-blocks per game in that stretch.