Missi (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Although he left New Orleans' final game prior to the All-Star break with a hyperextended knee, Missi has a chance to suit up Friday. Even with Zion Williamson (rest) off the injury report, Karlo Matkovic and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl could see an uptick in minutes if Missi is unavailable against Dallas.