Pelicans' Yves Missi: Questionable to face Utah
Missi (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Missi is in danger of missing a sixth straight game due to a left calf strain. If the second-year big man is ultimately ruled out, Karlo Matkovic and DeAndre Jordan would be candidates for increased playing time.