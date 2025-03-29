Missi registered 12 points (3-7 FG, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and one block over 28 minutes during Friday's 111-95 loss to the Warriors.

Missi didn't have his best shooting performance, as he had a tough matchup against the Warriors' frontcourt, but the rookie found a way to produce in a game where his team looked dominated. Missi has been one of the most consistent rookies in the NBA this season and posted a double-double for the second time across his last five appearances. He's averaging 10.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks per game since the All-Star break.