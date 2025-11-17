Missi had eight points (4-8 FG, 0-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Sunday's 124-106 loss to Golden State.

Missi's playing time is noteworthy -- it was his most minutes logged since the Nov. 2 loss in Oklahoma City. Part of his rise in court time could have been due to the blowout nature of Sunday's contest, but the second-year big man is at least worth keeping tabs on after recently falling out of the rotation. Missi has averaged 5.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 19.1 minutes per contest through eight games this season, shooting 63.3 percent from the floor.