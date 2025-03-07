Missi supplied 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 28 minutes during Thursday's 109-97 loss to Houston.

Although he's averaging 24.8 minutes per game over his last 10 outings, Missi's production has left a lot to be desired. In that stretch, Missi has been well outside the top-200 in nine-category formats, averaging 8.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks on 51.3 percent shooting from the field.